Some Michigan hospitals are near capacity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We need to contain this as much as possible,” said Ruthanne Sudderth from the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. “If we don’t want to see other systems become overwhelmed the same way that Beaumont has said they’re becoming overwhelmed.”
Sudderth said the Detroit-area hospital is almost at capacity treating people with the virus. Sudderth said while COVID-19 has hit southeast Michigan the hardest, it’s not stopping there.
“Truth is coming to other communities,” said Sudderth. “And we need to protect our healthcare workers. We need the supplies to protect our nurses and doctors.”
There are surge capacity plans that hospitals have, according to Sudderth. She said pretty much every hospital is working right now to implement those plans.”
“That means making sure that additional beds are getting set up, or facilities,” Sudderth said. “One challenge is staffing those beds. It doesn’t help to set up beds if you can’t find people to staff them.”
Sudderth said that circles back to trying to keep as many people healthy as possible. She said everyone needs to help stop the spread.
“The only way that happens is if people stay away from each other,” Sudderth said. “Unfortunately, that means staying away from your loved ones and your friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.