Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced additional measures to protect the public from coronavirus on March 12.
The following measures are being taken through April 20:
The following measures are now in place, effective immediately and until April 20:
- All tours, receptions, and other House-sanctioned public gatherings are suspended.
- Public access to the House Office Building will continue, but the Sergeant at Arms may restrict access to unoccupied member offices.
- Non-essential out-of-state work travel by House employees is prohibited.
- Days the House is in session:
- Essential, non-vulnerable staff (those under 60 with no relevant chronic health conditions) shall report to work.
- Non-essential and vulnerable staff may work from home.
- Days the House is not in session:
- Non-essential staff shall work from home.
- Essential and non-vulnerable staff shall report to work if directed by their supervisor.
The House also passed a supplemental spending plan that includes a $25 million to fund virus monitoring, testing and infection control.
“We need to do our part to help limit the spread of this virus to vulnerable populations, while still doing what we can to keep our state functioning and remaining available for possible future legislative action on this situation,” said Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. “As health officials and experts learn more, we will continue to review our policies and consider further improvements to keep the public safe. But this is the best path forward with the information we have now, and we are going to act to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency due to the virus.
Information from the state about the coronavirus can be found here.
