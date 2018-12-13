Michigan would create a letter-grading system to evaluate public schools under legislation that has narrowly advanced in the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.
The House voted 56-53 for the bill early Thursday during a marathon lame-duck session. The measure moves to the Senate for consideration next week.
The state Department of Education would be tasked with giving each school a grade in several areas. But there would be no overall single grade for a school.
“Students are graded on an A to F scale, the schools they attend should be as well,” said Republican Tim Kelly, of Saginaw Township. “Not only is it a clear indicator for parents and education professionals, this method has also resulted in better student performance and achievement in other states.”
Democratic critics say the bill would do "nothing" to help students or teachers.
