Michigan's Republican-led House has approved a bill that would reduce the country's highest auto insurance premiums.
The vote Friday came after a deal was announced between GOP legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Senate plans to also OK the legislation Friday.
This is her full statement:
“After constructive conversations over the past week, I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in concept on bipartisan auto no-fault reform legislation that will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers. The deal: guarantees rate relief for every Michigan driver; provides a choice in coverage levels; establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors. I look forward to working with the legislature to pass and sign this important legislation into law.”
It would offer choice among personal injury protection, or PIP, levels. Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited coverage for crash injuries.
The measure also would prohibit the use of several non-driving factors in setting rates and scale back reimbursements for health providers that treat accident victims.
