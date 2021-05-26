A state representative is trying to pass a bill to protect businesses against first-time violation penalties of pandemic emergency orders.
The Michigan House approved the plan from Rep. Timothy Beson on Tuesday, May 25.
Beson’s bill would prohibit the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration from issuing a fine for violating emergency orders of the emergency standard addresses COVID-19, an employer's first-time violation, or an employer takes action to correct the violation.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders were found to be unconstitutional by the Michigan Supreme Court last October. The court ruled that Whitmer did not have the authority to re-declare a state of emergency or disaster after April 30.
“As a small-business owner myself, I know just how much suffering our community has been through over the past year,” Beson said. “They should not be punished with unnecessary, and in some cases unconstitutional, fines for trying to keep their businesses afloat, employees paid and doors open.”
House Bill 4501 now moves on the state Senate for further consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.