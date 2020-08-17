The Michigan House approved a return-to-learn agreement that was reached on Friday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers.
The Michigan Senate approved the bill on Saturday.
The House approved it 73-33 on Monday.
Under the plan, school districts must develop health and safety guidelines for all in-person instruction.
The agreement also approves for $583 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to be given to Michigan schools.
This includes:
- $350 per student across the board, ensuring schools have the resources they need to educate children.
- More than $50 million in hazard pay for educators who have been flexible and innovative in the face of unprecedented change.
- $18 million for safety measures and local benchmark assessments to ensure kids stay on track with learning.
The bill now heads to Whitmer's desk for signing.
