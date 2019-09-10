Marijuana sold in stores would have labels warning pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers about the health risks under bills advancing in Michigan's Legislature.
The House voted 105-4 for the measures Tuesday and sent them to the Senate for future consideration.
All marijuana sold at provisioning centers or retailers would have to include a health warning for pregnant women, those planning to become pregnant and those who are breastfeeding.
A 2017 report issued by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says 34% to 60% of marijuana users continue using the drug during pregnancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.