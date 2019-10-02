It’s what you get when you cross Halloween with real estate.
An agent in Lansing is listing a house with pictures that include the “ghostface” character from the Scream movies.
He said he wanted to generate some buzz for the two-story, four-bedroom house.
And it’s working.
The listing has gone viral, and the agent said it has generated so much interest that he’s scheduled several private showings.
The agent said he’s already thinking about what kind of characters to use for different listings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.