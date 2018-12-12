A lame-duck bill advancing in Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature would make it harder to organize ballot drives.
The House Elections and Ethics Committee passed the legislation on a 6-3 party-line vote Wednesday. It would impose a geographic threshold for groups proposing constitutional amendments, initiated bills and referendums. They would be limited to collecting no more than 10 percent of their signatures from a single congressional district.
Groups across the political spectrum -- such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Right to Life -- oppose the bill as unconstitutionally hampering their ability to pursue ballot drives. But business groups supporting the legislation say it is needed.
The full House may vote later Wednesday.
