Michigan's Republican-led House has approved a bill that would reduce the country's highest auto insurance premiums.
The 94-15 vote Friday came after a deal was announced between GOP legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Senate plans to also OK the legislation Friday.
It would offer choice among personal injury protection, or PIP, levels. Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited coverage for crash injuries.
The measure also would prohibit the use of several non-driving factors in setting rates and scale back reimbursements for health providers that treat accident victims.
Some House Democrats voted no, saying the bill would not go far enough.
Below are statements from Mid-Michigan representatives regarding the bill:
“I am proud to stand with my Governor in bringing real and significant auto insurance reform that will lower rates for my people. Together we were able to agree on a plan that doesn’t ask us to trade the wellbeing of Michigan’s hardworking families for insurance company handouts. This is the comprehensive reform my people have been waiting for to start moving their families forward," Rep. Brian Elder said.
“Michiganders have grown tired of their astronomically high premiums, and I am proud to support this plan to bring them the relief they deserve. This bill will ban the use of non-driving factors in rate setting while still protecting drivers with the coverage they need. It is not perfect, but it is an excellent step in the right direction," Rep. Tim Sneller said.
“Bringing down the cost of car insurance for families and businesses in Bay and Midland counties has been my highest legislative priority since day one, and I was proud to cast my vote today for a bipartisan plan that after decades of failed attempts, will finally make that rate relief a reality and leave more money in people’s pockets,” Rep. Annette Glenn said. “This landmark legislation guarantees lower rates for all drivers and implements lasting reforms that will control costs now and in the future, something particularly important for senior citizens, middle class and lower income families struggling to make ends meet, and small businesses that already face a big bill at the pump for delivering their products or services."
“The current system is not one that is working for Michigan and I’ve heard loud and clear from residents that it’s not a system that works for their pocketbooks,” Rep. Mike Mueller said. “We needed more choice. We needed to keep protections for people that ensure good care when it is needed and we need to send a message that our state is no longer going to stick with the status quo of having the highest car insurance costs in the country.”
“After a careful, deliberative process to resolve a decades-long problem, the historic 100th Legislature has finally delivered historic car insurance relief to Michigan families,” Rep. Rodney Wakeman said. “This was a top concern for the people of the 94th District and for Michiganders. I personally heard from countless families. Michigan drivers made it absolutely clear this was a problem, and reform could not wait any longer. My colleagues and I listened, which is why this was our top priority.”
“After productive negotiations with the governor, this bipartisan solution makes common-sense compromises that will undoubtedly reduce the burdensome costs crushing families in mid-Michigan and across the state,” Rep. Ben Frederick said after the vote. “I’m pleased there was willingness on both sides of the aisle to work together to construct a plan guaranteeing Michigan families save a significant amount of money while protecting drivers and their loved ones injured in auto accidents. As a member of the special committee, it was a pleasure being part of the process that led to long-overdue reforms for the people of Michigan. After three months of examining this issue very carefully, I’m confident we have secured the right reform path.”
