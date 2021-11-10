Michigan House Republicans details a plan to support public safety personnel and better protect the communities they serve.
The $250 million supplemental budget plan, focused on recruitment and retention, community outreach and equipment upgrades, was unveiled on Wednesday, Nov. 10 during a House Appropriations Committee hearing. This builds upon an $80 million preliminary plan approved by the House in May.
“One of government’s most essential responsibilities is to keep its residents safe,” said Rep. Thomas Albert, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “Right now, that job is more difficult because local public safety departments across Michigan are stretched too thin. Mandatory overtime and anti-police rhetoric add to the stress of a job that already is more stressful than most of us could ever imagine – causing more attrition at departments across Michigan. This plan will help attract and keep high-quality officers, including those now working in other states, and give them the tools they need to do their jobs.”
The initiative includes $57.5 million for a ‘Move to Michigan’ recruitment plan to help local departments hire officers now working in other states. The plan ensures officers moving to Michigan will keep retirement benefits they’ve already earned in other states. Other incentives include covering the cost of hunting and fishing licenses and recreation passports for one year.
Other provisions include support for local police K-9 units.
House Bill 5522 remains under consideration in the Appropriations Committee.
