Republican state lawmakers released new details on a plan to help the state respond during the pandemic.
“We can bring greater uncertainty and hope to a population which has already sacrificed greatly and is suffering,” State Rep. Ben Frederick said.
Frederick is lauding new legislation proposed by the Michigan House Republicans. The measure would grant public health experts the ability to modify their COVID-19 policies at the county level, if health data allows.
The health thresholds would be established using five scientific metrics:
- Case rate – less than 55 confirmed cases per million over a 14-day period
- Positivity rate – lower than 5 percent over a 14-day period, excluding inmates
- Hospitalizations and bed capacity – ability to manage a 20 percent surge in admissions, and have not had a 25 percent increase in the previous 14 days
- Sufficient PPE supply – local hospitals must have two weeks worth on hand
- Testing capacity – local health departments must be able to test 15 residents per 10,000 each day with results available in three days or less
If the criteria is met, counties could ease restrictions. If the numbers head in the wrong direction, intervention strategies would go into effect.
Frederick said this would create an incentive within the community to maintain safe practices.
“These key metrics came from an examination of several other state’s approaches, as well as excellent feedback from doctors, public health professionals, and epidemiologists right here in Michigan,” Frederick said.
Fellow Republican State Rep. Julie Calley said this plan offers clear guidance, local control, and science-based decision making. She believes this is the best way to move Michigan forward in the era of COVID-19.
“Michiganders often feel like they’re on a boat tossed by the waves. Uncertain as to what the future holds. And while combating COVID-19, doers have all of us in uncharted waters. This plan will act as a means of navigation,” Calley said.
The bill would have to pass the House and Senate, and then be signed into law by the governor before it takes effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.