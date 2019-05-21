Republicans in the Michigan House have removed a lawmaker from their caucus following his indictment on charges of seeking a bribe from a union.
Rep. Larry Inman was kicked out Tuesday. It means the Traverse City-area Republican will be unable to attend private meetings during which majority Republicans discuss legislation before voting publicly.
Inman has refused to resign from office, despite legislators' growing calls that he leave. He was absent from Tuesday's House session.
Inman was charged last week with attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. Prosecutors say messages show him urging a union to round up campaign contributions from other labor groups last summer to ensure that lawmakers would buck Republican leaders and block the repeal of a wage law covering public construction projects.
