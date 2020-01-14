Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers.
The bill would allow the sale, possession and "reasonable use" of a stun device by those 18 and older.
Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device than a stun gun.
The Republican-led Senate will consider the measure next after it cleared the GOP-controlled House on an 84-24 vote Tuesday.
Supporters say the stun gun ban contradicts court rulings.
They contend that people may prefer nonlethal forms of protection over guns.
