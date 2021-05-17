More Michigan families will be eligible for food assistance in May.
An additional 350,000 families will receive the extra food assistance after approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nutrition Service. More than 700,000 in Michigan are now receiving extra benefits due to the pandemic.
“Michigan has made great progress towards getting ‘Vacc to Normal’ thanks to the safe, effective vaccines and efforts by millions of Michiganders who have gone above and beyond through the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “However, many families are still facing food insecurity due to the health and economic challenges of the last 14 months. No one should go hungry in Michigan, especially in the midst of a pandemic, and I am proud of this step we are taking to continue helping families put food on the table.”
Starting this month, all households that receive food assistance benefits will see an increase of at least $95 per month, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or close to that amount, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. If the $95 brings a household to the maximum amount, they will still receive the larger amount, MDHHS said.
The additional benefits this month will bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size. This change only applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.
Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card between May 15 and 25.
Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits.
