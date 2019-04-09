The Michigan Humane Society has announced that more than two dozen beagles used in pesticide testing by Corteva Agriscience are now in the society’s care.
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) said the 36 dogs that were at the Charles River Laboratory, in Mattawan, are now on the road to recovery.
The HSUS said it carried out an undercover investigation at the lab, and released pictures and videos on Tuesday, March 12 that they say show experiments being conducted on the dogs for three companies: Corteva AgriScience (the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont), Above and Beyond NB LLC, and Paredox Therapeutics.
After a public outcry, that testing was stopped.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the humane society said the process of evaluating each of the dogs to determine the optimal placement option will likely take several weeks.
A time-frame for when the beagles will be available for adoption, and details regarding adoption applications, will be announced on the humane society’s social media channels.
According to their Facebook post, the humane society’s focus right now is on working toward positive re-homing opportunities for each of the animals.
