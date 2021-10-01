Michiganders who receive food assistance will receive a permanent increase of 6.8 percent in their monthly benefits starting in October.
Due to a larger-than-normal increase in benefits from federal funding at the start of the new fiscal year, recipients could see a temporary 15 percent hike effective this month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“Increases in monthly food assistance benefits have helped Michigan residents feed their families during an international pandemic,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. “As the temporary 15 percent hike expires, we are pleased that our federal partners have acted so that families who need help putting food on the table will still receive a modest increase in their benefits. MDHHS remains committed to helping address food insecurity in Michigan.”
Household Size
Monthly Increase
1
$16
2
$29
3
$42
4
$53
5
$63
6
$76
7
$84
8
$96
The USDA Food Nutrition Service determined an annual increase greater than the cost-of-living was needed because the amount of SNAP benefits has not kept up with increases in the cost of a healthy diet.
