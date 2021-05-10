The state individual income tax return deadline is approaching for Michiganders.
These returns must be sent electronically or by mail before midnight on Monday, May 17. This is the same deadline as set by the Internal Revenue Service.
"There is still time to file a return or make a payment," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "Taxpayers who owe taxes should be sure to make their payments on time to avoid penalties and interest. I encourage those taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns. Every dollar helps right now as we navigate these extraordinary times."
The Michigan Department of Treasury said filing electronically and choosing direct deposit is convenient and safe for taxpayers. Last year, more than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which adds up to 86 percent of the state’s income tax filers.
Those who e-file typically receive their refunds in about two weeks after receiving confirmation their tax return was accepted by the state of Michigan. For more information on e-filing, head to www.mifastfile.org.
Taxpayers who need more time to file can request an extension to Oct. 15. Individuals who may request an extension should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by May 17 to avoid additional interest and penalties, the state treasury department said.
