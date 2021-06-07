Improvements are coming to Michigan’s child welfare system according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The new reforms will help protect youth and families.
During the pandemic, MDHHS staff continued to make visits to children under state care, using technology to meet virtually. From March to June 2020, 97 percent of monthly visits with children in foster care occurred.
“MDHHS and its Children’s Services Agency remain dedicated to accomplishing the priorities that have been in place based on the department’s agreement with the court,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “They include strongly focusing on child safety and well-being in foster homes and child-caring institutions, maintaining family connections, ensuring we find suitable permanent homes for children in a timely fashion, and continuing to shift child welfare toward a more prevention-focused framework.”
In June 2019, a new agreement streamlined the monitoring process and allowed for more resources to be devoted to supporting children and families. The state also met the standard for investigation of reported child abuse or neglect.
“I also want to commend the state for what seems to be a very energetic start to the work that Director Hertel and Director Starling are supervising and overseeing,” Judge Nancy Edmunds of the District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan said. “I’m glad to see that the department is taking a really aggressive approach to resolving these outstanding problems.”
On Monday, June 7, Demetrius Starling appeared for the first time in court as the new executive director of the Children’s Service Agency.
“I was inspired by the progress we made under the leadership of former director Chang,” Starling said. “I am dedicated to building on our progress. We are committed to addressing the needs of Michigan’s most vulnerable children. Michigan has made significant strides in improving safety for children in care as a result of our continued meaningful collaboration with private child welfare agency partners and community stakeholders. That will remain a top priority. If we do that, Michigan eventually will be able to exit federal court oversight.”
The report released on June 7 by the court monitors shows Michigan met commitments for:
Generating from its child welfare information system accurate and timely reports and information regarding the requirements in the court agreement.
90% of all investigations of reported child abuse or neglect to be completed within the required time frames.
95% of foster care workers to have caseloads of 15 or fewer children.
MDHHS has also made progress in prioritizing steps to reduce maltreatment of children in foster care and provide increased support to relative caregivers to they can keep children safe.
“We know that the top priority for child welfare staff is engaging directly with families and children instead of being hindered by an outdated technology system,” Starling said.
