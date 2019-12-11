Michigan's Legislature is poised to vote to legalize sports betting and internet gambling.
The bills up for action Wednesday would expand options for gamblers in a state with three commercial casinos in Detroit and two-dozen tribal casinos elsewhere.
The legislation reflects a compromise with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after lawmakers agreed to a higher tax on i-gambling than was initially proposed.
Michigan will become the 20th state to authorize sports wagers and the fifth to allow casino-style games to be played online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.