State doctors are raising concerns as Michigan becomes the nation’s COVID-19 hotspot.
"Michigan is now No. one in the nation in terms of our number of cases and our case rates," said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, state epidemiologist.
Wednesday, Lyon-Callo reported the latest numbers tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, Michigan is the nation's COVID-19 hotspot. More Michiganders are getting infected, more Michiganders are getting sick, more Michiganders are ending up in the hospital.
"We're also number one in the nation in terms of percent of in-patient beds that are being used for COVID-19,” she said. “That has increased two hundred percent since our February 28 low."
Lyon-Callo said the troubling rise in COVID-19 cases is being fueled by residents age 20 to 39 with those nineteen and under close behind.
"Rates for children zero to nine and 10 to 19 are at an all-time high. And have more than quadrupled from a month ago," she said.
Lyon-Callo said on a positive note, vaccinations are going well.
"We're tenth in the nation in terms of the number of people with our first dose. Tenth in the nation in the number who are fully vaccinated," she said.
Lyon-Callo said about 37 percent of Michigan residents have had at least one dose. About 22 percent, nearly 2 million, have been fully vaccinated. And even though we're on the road to what many hope is back to normal, it could be a bumpy ride. Lyon-Callo cited a projection from the University of Michigan Medicine that paints a bleak picture in the short-term.
"They estimate that by April 12 we could be at more than 4,500 hospitalizations for COVID-19 which exceeds our 2020 spring census," she said.
On Monday due to increasing case rates and variant spread in Michigan, the state health department reinstated a standard 14-day quarantine for close contacts of covid-19 cases in effort to slow the spread. But, if you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to quarantine following any coronavirus exposure.
