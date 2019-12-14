Michigan island cut off due to ferry dock collapse

An island in Michigan will have to wait a few extra days to have its main link with the mainland restored.
The Harsens Island ferry dock collapsed on Wednesday, cutting off the island for vehicle traffic.
The dock was originally supposed to reopen on Friday, but the ferry owner now said it will probably take until the middle of next week to finish the repairs.
A boat is still taking pedestrians back and forth, but residents said that’s not enough.
“It’s been like being held hostage,” said Chris Holcome, Harsens Island resident. “I mean, we are grateful we have four trips across and we have this little boat, but it doesn’t start until 8 in the morning, but many of us have to be at work at 8 o’clock.”
The collapse happened during repair work on the dock.
