Michigan's unemployment rate held steady at 4.0 percent in February -- the fifth consecutive month it has remained unchanged.
Figures released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show the state's jobless rate a bit higher than last month's national unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.
In February 2018, Michigan's jobless rate was 4.4 percent.
State Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says "Michigan's monthly jobless rates have remained below year-ago levels."
Palmer also says the state recorded job recalls in the auto sector in February, but the gains were partially offset by job declines in construction.
