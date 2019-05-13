Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a national lawsuit against drug makers accused of price fixing.
A coalition of 44 state attorneys have announced legal action against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the biggest generic drug makers.
The companies are accused of conspiracy to inflate and manipulate prices and reduce competition for more than 100 generic medications.
The lawsuit is seeking damages, civil penalties and restoration of competition in the generic drug market.
