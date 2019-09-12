Image: Generic Michigan
Source: Stock

Michigan has joined a national coalition of state governments, retailers and nonprofit groups that promotes outdoor recreation.

The Confluence of States says more people need to know about the economic, social and public health benefits of playing outside.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan's participation during an "Afternoon for the Outdoors" event Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

To be eligible, states must establish an outdoor recreation council and create an office of outdoor recreation with a director and a dedicated budget.

Whitmer appointed Brad Garmon to lead Michigan's office. He previously worked with the Michigan Environmental Council and has advised the state on public lands, water and tourism issues.

Garmon said Michigan is home to several large outdoor vehicle, gear and apparel manufacturers, plus smaller companies poised for growth.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.