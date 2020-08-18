Michigan has joined other states in filing a lawsuit against the federal government over recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service's operations.
The lawsuit alleges the changes are unlawful.
The lawsuit, which is being led by the state of Washington, includes 13 states.
"The lawsuit Michigan joins will argue that the changes proposed and already implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the short time he has been there are both procedurally and substantively unlawful and threaten the timely delivery of mail to individuals who rely on the USPS for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots," Michigan Attorney General's Office said.
Federal law states changes to USPS operations that impact nationwide mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission. The public must also be given an opportunity to provide comment.
“General DeJoy never engaged in that process here,” the lawsuit states. “As a matter of substance, these changes will have a wide range of negative consequences that violate a diverse array of federal laws, from harming individuals with disabilities in violation of the Rehabilitation Act to disenfranchising voters in violation of the Constitution.”
The lawsuit is asking the court to compel USPS to submit a proposal requesting an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. It also seeks an injunction prohibiting USPS from implementing operational changes until it has an appropriate advisory opinion from the commission, the AG's Office said.
The lawsuit is also asking the court to order USPS to rescind any changes it already made without that opinion.
“Recent actions taken by Mr. DeJoy are unlawful and indicate an attempt to disrupt and delay U.S. Postal Service operations,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “For more than 200 years, the postal service has been a fundamental part of the fabric of this country. People and businesses rely on it to deliver critical medications, correspondence and goods. We filed this lawsuit on behalf of the people of this state to ensure they can continue to depend on a system that is an integral part of our daily lives, our economic well-being and our democratic process.”
Some of the changes made by USPS include removing several sorting machines from post office facilities across the country, and no longer processing ballots as first-class mail.
"States and counties that use marketing or bulk-rate postage for their ballots could experience delays that may prevent some ballots from being counted," the AG's Office said.
“Every Michigan citizen has a right to vote by mail, and the U.S. Postal Service is duty-bound to ensure that right is realized for every voter,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The foundation of any democracy is the holding of safe and secure elections. Any institution — whether local, state or federal — that plays a role in the execution of those elections is part of that foundation. To jeopardize the success of the USPS is to jeopardize the success of our democracy.”
Michigan is joined in the suit by Washington, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
