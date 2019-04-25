The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a 45 day unpaid suspension for a suburban Detroit judge who was arrested for suspected drunken driving before being elected to the bench.
The court Thursday affirmed a decision by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission that determined Oakland County Circuit Judge Julie McDonald didn't observe the law and did not conduct herself "in a manner which would enhance the public's confidence in the integrity of the judiciary."
McDonald, who is a Family Court judge, had consented to a sanction no greater than the 45-day suspension without pay.
She was a judicial candidate back on September 8th when police saw her toss something from her car and turn without signaling.
McDonald recorded a 0.08 blood alcohol level, the point at which a driver is considered intoxicated.
