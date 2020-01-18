A judge has set aside a life sentence for a man who was convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend when they were teenagers and burying her body in southwestern Michigan.
The decision Monday by a Cass County judge means 43-year-old Robert Leamon will get a new sentence and a chance for parole.
Rebecca Stowe was strangled, and her body was buried in a rural area.
Leamon was 16 years old at the time of the death.
Leamon's case is being reopened because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that minors can't automatically get no-parole life sentences like adults.
