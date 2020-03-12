Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday night that all K-12 schools in the state close for the next three weeks.
After 12 cases were confirmed in Michigan, the governor announced the closing of the schools starting Monday March 16 and going through April 5.
Whitmer is asking employers to support their employees who have young children.
Michigan School Superintendent Michael Rice said the schools will be helping feed students who rely on free and reduced lunches.
For many schools the three weeks includes spring break and would only impact two weeks of instruction.
Governor Whitmer is asking schools whose spring break isn't included in those three weeks to adjust their schedule if possible.
The governor said they will extend the school year if needed.
