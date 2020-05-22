Starting on Sunday, May 24, all Michigan Kroger stores will change their service hours to 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice.
Kroger said it will still dedicate the first two hours of Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to senior shoppers, expecting mothers, first responders, and those with compromised immune systems.
The company is encouraging all other customers to shop between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Kroger is also updating its hours for its pharmacy and gas station
- Pharmacy
- 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. or 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays (location dependent)
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays
- Fuel center (at applicable locations)
- 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. every day
“We believe that making this adjustment to our service hours will allow us to better serve our customers and communities moving forward,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We remain focused on doing all we can to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy in the midst of this pandemic and beyond.”
