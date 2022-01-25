Kroger stores in Michigan will be offering free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Customers can visit any Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up the masks while supplies last. Each customer can get up to three free non-surgical N95 masks, according to the company.
“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Ken DeLuca, president of the Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”
To get an N95 mask, customers should look for the branded display or ask an associate for help.
"As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership with the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”
