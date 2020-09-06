A northern Michigan lake that’s famous for its turquoise waters is facing an outbreak of brown algae that’s left its sandy bottom covered with mushy, squishy mats.
Rick Welsh, a part-time lakeshore resident, said the brown algae was first noticed about a decade ago, but now the “golden-brown algae” grows in thick mats and sticks to the otherwise sugar-sand bottom of the lake in Antrim County’s Torch Lake, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
“It’s oozy, yucky and mucky,” Welsh said. “It easily comes up when disturbed.”
Welsh, a member for the Torch Lake Protection Alliance, said that there are investigations into the algae with results due in the fall.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, have said it appears to be a non-harmful form of algae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.