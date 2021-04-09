A new online tool is available for renters and landlords in Michigan trying to find COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA).
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has about $282 million in federal funds to help tenants avoid eviction and landlords recoup owed rent. An additional $340 million is available to be appropriated by the state legislature.
“No one should ever have to worry about losing their home, especially during a pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I’m proud of the steps MSHDA is taking with this new tool to help individuals, families, and landlords handle pandemic-related pressure points of back rent and utility payments as quickly as possible. I am also grateful for the Biden administration’s direct aid to millions of Michigan families under the American Rescue Plan to help them keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table.”
Renters making 80 percent of the area median income or less are eligible, according to MSHDA. To see other eligibility criteria and start your application, head to MSHDA’s website.
“We want to reach applicants where they are and the majority are online,” said Kelly Rose, MSHDA chief housing solutions officer. “For those with a computer or smartphone, the online application site is the most efficient way to apply. It only takes about 15 minutes and the system can support up to 5,000 applicants at any given time.”
Anyone who does not have a computer or smartphone can apply for help through their local Housing Assessment Resource Agency. A list of HARAs by county can also be found on MSHDA’s website.
“We encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of this program and take steps toward housing stability,” Rose said.
