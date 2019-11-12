A Michigan Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism from state Democrats for likening abortion to the "scourge" of slavery.
State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Hillsdale College's radio station last week that allowing abortion is comparable to "the scourge we endured when we still had slavery in this country."
Democratic state Sen. Erika Geiss says Shirkey's remarks were "incredibly insensitive." Geiss, who is black, said Tuesday it is wrong to compare anything to the "atrocities of slavery" and what it did to black families.
Shirkey's spokeswoman says he believes abortion is an issue where there's no middle ground and it has the potential to be as divisive for the country as slavery was. She says he was not referring to the abortion procedure itself as being analogous to slavery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.