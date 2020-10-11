Michigan's speaker of the house, Lee Chatfield, is criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over what he calls a lack of communication.
Saying that she failed to notify them of an alleged plot to kidnap the governor and overthrow Michigan’s government, after it was revealed by the FBI earlier this week.
"The action of these white nationalists need to be condemned, but the fact is there were multiple threats that were made against the governor and those that work inside the capitol,” Chatfield said. “And we have our own law enforcement agency inside the capitol, and they weren't given notice."
In response, Zack Pohl, Whitmer’s communications director said this:
“The governor won’t be distracted by the Speaker’s partisan attacks. She remains focused on bringing Michiganders together to keep people safe and save lives. We are not going to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation. If the Speaker has concerns with this successful law enforcement operation, he should direct them to the FBI and President Trump’s Department of Justice, which was in command. It’s worth pointing out that within moments of the news becoming public on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey spoke at a protest against the governor that was organized by Speaker Chatfield’s father, Rusty Chatfield. It’s time for Republicans, from the White House on down, to forcefully condemn violent domestic terrorists.”
However, speaker Chatfield argues that all law enforcement including those within Michigan’s capitol, should've been involved.
"People on both sides of the aisle are receiving threats,” He said. “And if the governor or anyone else is going to call on officials to turn down the heat, I think we all have to do it and we have to make that decision together."
Meanwhile, Chatfield says he wants to have a more open dialogue with the governor in the future, both on the pandemic and capitol security.
"We're coming back in next week to take action,” Chatfield said. “We're hopeful and we're optimistic that the governor will want to cooperate with us for the first time this year so we can fight covid-19 together."
