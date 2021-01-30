A northern Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill that would permanently put Michigan in daylight saving time.
Michigan House Bill 4052 was introduced by Representative Michele Hoitenga on Thursday.
If adopted, Michigan would stay in daylight saving time after “springing forward.”
The bill says it will only take effect if Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania also begin following daylight saving time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.