GENERIC: Alarm clock
Stock photo

A northern Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill that would permanently put Michigan in daylight saving time.

Michigan House Bill 4052 was introduced by Representative Michele Hoitenga on Thursday.

If adopted, Michigan would stay in daylight saving time after “springing forward.”

The bill says it will only take effect if Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania also begin following daylight saving time.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.