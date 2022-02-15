Lawmakers have introduced new bipartisan legislation to fund the Flint Registry for the next 10 years.
The Flint Registry Reauthorization Act would give $50 million for Flint’s lead exposure registry over the next decade under the legislation that was introduced by Congressmen Dan Kildee and John Moolenaar as well as U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.
“The people in my hometown of Flint are still facing the effects of the water crisis," Kildee said. "The Flint Registry continues to play a critical role in the city’s recovery, connecting thousands of Flint residents to important health care, educational and nutritional services to minimize the impact of lead on their health. It’s important we continue to fund this program to ensure those impacted by this man-made crisis have access to critical resources.”
Created and funded by Congress in 2016, the Flint Registry is a community-based effort to identify individuals exposed to lead during the Flint water crisis and improve their health and development through health care and other resources.
The Flint Registry has voluntarily enrolled more than 18,000 people and completed more than 24,700 referrals to critical health care and other resources lead exposure-mitigating services like health care, nutrition, early education, lead elimination and more.
“The Flint Registry is a proven success, having successfully connected countless families and residents impacted by the water crisis with vital support services,” said Senator Peters. “This bill would reauthorize funding for the registry to ensure community members can continue to access critical health care, social services, and educational resources. The city of Flint has consistently demonstrated its unwavering spirit and resilience—and I’ll keep fighting to help Flint rebuild back stronger.”
In December 2016, Congress passed $170 million in federal aid to help Flint recover from the city’s ongoing water crisis including the resources for Tuesday’s announced lead registry.
