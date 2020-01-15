Legislative leaders say a Republican state lawmaker should be subject to a sexual harassment investigation for telling a young female reporter she could have "a lot of fun" with a group of high school boys visiting the Michigan Capitol.
State Sen. Pete Lucido issued a brief apology Wednesday, after Allison Donahue published a report detailing their interaction outside the Senate chamber on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Michigan Advance journalist reports that Lucido said: "You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you."
Senate leaders have requested a sexual harassment investigation.
