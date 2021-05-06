Republican lawmakers are introducing several bills banning the controversial vaccine passport concept, even putting similar language in recent budget measures.
One bill’s sponsor said the vaccine passports concept is not to be confused with vaccination cards, simply confirming your shot and the date you received it.
“My concern is with regard to the vaccine passport and the tracking and monitoring of individuals and potentially preventing an individual from going grocery shopping from going to the theater,” said Rep. Sue Allor.
Allor is also insisting she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, acknowledging she has not heard Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or any federal officials supporting vaccine passports or mandates.
In fact, the broad definition used in the bills against vaccine passports could even prevent medical providers from sharing vaccination information with state health officials and interfere with travel.
Some testimony to the house oversight committee compared the vaccine passport idea to measures enacted during the holocaust.
“Going through the holocaust museum and seeing a different kind of band and imagine you know that same, that kind of band and adds electronic tracking and all the electronic data that you could combine with it,” said William Wagner.
Gov. Whitmer, referring to the hearing as a distraction, said Republicans would better serve the state by encouraging increased vaccinations.
“I would definitely encourage everybody to go get their vaccinations,” said Dr. Farideh Bagle. “I also encourage to have a national ID or state ID verifying that you have been vaccinated.”
“I think that this is gonna be under control pretty soon and I think we’re having a hard enough time moving about. I mean internationally maybe,” said Michelle Lebert.
Allor’s measure will possibly get a vote next week. Nearly 51 percent of Michigan residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. When that number hits 55 percent, the state will begin loosening some of its pandemic restrictions.
