Michigan lawmakers are moving to delay a requirement that farm animals confined in small spaces be given more room.
The Legislature sent Gov. Rick Snyder legislation Thursday that would push back standards scheduled to take effect for egg-laying hens and pregnant pigs in October 2019. Farmers wouldn't have to comply until April 2020 for hens and October 2025 for pigs under the bill.
Animal advocates consider close confinement inhumane. The law bans commonly used cages and stalls.
The legislation would, starting in October 2025, also ban the sale of shelled eggs within Michigan from hens not given enough room to move, including if the eggs were produced outside Michigan. Supporters say that provision would significantly boost the number of farms in compliance.
