Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected President-elect of the United States, but the Michigan legislature is saying- not so fast.
"To look into the process and to make sure that the people of this state can feel comfortable that this was a fair process where legal votes were counted only," said Republican Representative Matt Hall.
Saturday, in a joint hearing of the house and senate oversight committees, the Michigan legislature issued a subpoena to state election officials.
The move comes after polarizing and opposing statements from Democratic and Republican state representatives.
"If anyone is going to be calling these processes into question without any evidence as has been happening in the highest parts of this country, that's wrong, that's despicable, that’s un-American, and no one should do that," said Democratic Senator Jeff Irwin.
"To question our election based on...what? Based on a president who constantly lies? And you guys are trying to hold onto him?" said Democratic Representative Cynthia Johnson.
In a 4 to 1 vote, the subpoena seeks documents relating to Michigan’s election process as Republican lawmakers launch an investigation of what they call “election irregularities.”
"This is not for Republicans or Democrats, but it's for voters who expect a free, fair, and safe system,” Hall said. “People we represent have demanded answers, and we must work to provide them."
But the irregularities are not yet supported by solid evidence.
"The truth is there is no evidence of systemic fraud or politically driven manipulation,” said Democratic Representative Darrin Camilleri said. “There is only hearsay and partisan hopes. Unfortunately, it makes us feel that these are the cries of sore losers."
