Michigan will have stiffer penalties for animal abuse through legislation signed by former Gov. Rick Snyder.
The Detroit News reports that the two state laws taking effect this month increase the maximum penalty for killing or torturing an animal from four years to 10 years in prison.
Judges will also be able to sentence those who harm or kill animals to cause emotional distress to another person to as much as 10 years.
Republican state Rep. Tommy Brann of Wyoming sponsored the bills. He says the bills urge judges to take animal abuse seriously.
An analysis by the state's Senate Fiscal Agency found that animal abusers in Michigan typically avoid long prison sentences. There were 40 violations in 2016, with no offenders sent to prison and five sent to jail.
