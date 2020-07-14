A Michigan lawyer is shedding some light on the legal aspect of the new mask mandate.
“A law is only as good as its enforced,” said Mike Nichols, a criminal defense attorney from East Lansing.
Nichols is talking about the governor’s mask mandate that went into effect Monday.
It requires everyone to wear a face covering whenever they're in an indoor public space or crowded outdoor space. Violators could face a $500 fine.
But some local police departments are refusing to enforce the new rule.
“People really are confused,” Nichols said.
Many are asking why can law enforcement choose which rules to enforce.
Nichols says, he believes the push back from law enforcement is political.
“With an executive order it hasn’t been adopted into law the way it normally would or should by going through the legislative process and then being signed by the governor,” he said.
Nichols said he's largely supportive of the governor and many of her actions, but:
“I also think that we would have so much more universal acceptance if she went through the legislative process,” he said.
Local law enforcement agencies are utilizing social media to announce whether or not they'll enforce the mask mandate.
Some choosing to educate violators instead of issuing a $500 fine.
“I’ve never before seen a time like this and its really somewhat disquieting but I’m also optimistic that we’re going to get through this,” he said.
