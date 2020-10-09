Michigan leaders are calling for others to condemn the violence plotted against the governor.
"Right now, in this environment, there are politicians that have huge platforms that won't condemn this activity," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer is calling on those in power, to condemn the actions of a militia group whose members are accused of plotting to kidnap her and overthrow Michigan’s government.
Attorney General Dana Nessel believes members were close to putting their plan in action which is why they had law enforcement act quickly.
"I'd rather have the weakest conspiracy case, rather than the strongest homicide, and we were very concerned that it was moving toward action," Nessel said.
Thirteen suspects are now in custody and some were even found online beforehand, using rhetoric like this...
"By you participating in the government, you are participating in slavery, dude," one suspect said in a video.
And it's that talk Nessel says needs to be condemned by our nation's leaders.
"Understand the power of their words, and that when they say these things, people not only listen but they respond," Nessel said.
And as for Whitmer, she says this hasn't deterred her from her duty.
"Fact of the matter is, I have a job to do, and I’m going to do my job," she said.
