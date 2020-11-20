Michigan's two legislative leaders were in Washington D.C. Friday to meet with President Donald Trump.
Wednesday, Trump invited Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to the White House for a meeting.
“We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19. We have since sent the same correspondence to congressional leaders," Shirkey and Chatfield said in a joint statement Friday.
They said they talked with Trump about the need for COVID-19 relief as well as fiscal responsibility in the state budget.
They also touched on Michigan's election in their statement.
“The Senate and House Oversight Committees are actively engaged in a thorough review of Michigan’s elections process and we have faith in the committee process to provide greater transparency and accountability to our citizens. We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election."
They highlighted that the certification process should free from threats and intimidation and any allegations of fraud should be take seriously and investigated thoroughly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.