Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is predicting to have all ballots counted at the latest by the Friday after Election Day.
That is because under the law the state cannot begin counting those ballots until Election Day morning.
She said more people are voting by mail than expected as they receive almost 1 million ballots.
With the recent threats against the state’s government, Benson said voters’ safety is a top priority.
“We are going to protect every single citizen, we are going to every single voter,” Benson said. “We’ve got a plan in place to ensure precincts are protected for voters on Election Day.”
President Donald Trump has recently suggested for citizens to monitor polling places.
Poll watchers are allowed at precincts, but they cannot be disruptive or intentionally interfere with the process.
“We will be ensuring any efforts to intimidate voters or disrupt our election will be met with swift consequences that’s the bottom line because that is illegal,” Benson said. “It’s illegal to intentionally interfere or block voters from voting.”
The Secretary said in the coming weeks the state will be announcing the rules and regulations they will need to follow.
