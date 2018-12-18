Public schools in Michigan would be required to develop an emergency operations plan by 2020 under bills getting final approval in the Legislature.
The mandate is included in a package of school safety measures that were introduced in the wake of the shooting massacre at a Florida high school earlier this year. Lawmakers previously allocated extra funding to boost security.
Bills approved Tuesday -- or poised for final votes soon -- would make policy changes.
A new state Office of School Safety would be required to train school staff on safety measures. Districts would have to consult with local law enforcement on safety features before constructing a school or doing a major renovation.
People wanting to become police officer would have to complete active violence response training.
