The Michigan House and Senate introduced a plan to make dam repairs and improvements a bigger priority on the anniversary of the historic mid-Michigan dam floods.
The planned changes include $500 million in new funding for safety upgrades, dam repairs, restoring lake levels, and replacements of aging facilities.
The Edenville and Sanford dam failures caused widespread devastation in Gladwin and Midland counties in 2020. Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, a Farwell resident who represents Gladwin County, helped put the plan together with state Rep. Annette Glen of Midland, state Rep. Roger Hauck of Union Township, and others.
“This plan sets aside dedicated funds for our community and cuts through the bureaucracy to use them faster,” Wentworth said. “The people I talk to around here are concerned about something like this happening again and whether these old structures will ever really be fixed. I get it – there’s been a lot of talk and too little action. With these bills, we are going to lock the state into a real plan big enough to actually fix the problem and fast enough to start delivering results in our most vulnerable areas before it’s too late.”
The plan also makes several policy reforms in state law, including several of the recommendations in the Four Lakes Task Force report. Under these changes, dam owners would be required to maintain strong safety and maintenance records while also proving they have strong enough finances to handle potential problems.
“The people who suffered through the Edenville and Sanford flooding deserve peace of mind when it comes to the other dams and waterways in our area,” said Wentworth. “It is well past time we take the lessons we learned from these failures and turn them into solutions that will keep all of us safe for years to come. Every family in our community – including mine – is going to sleep better at night once we actually start fixing up these aging dams.”
The new legislation will be formally introduced in both the House and Senate on Thursday. Committee hearings on the bills will be scheduled soon.
