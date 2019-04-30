Legislation to delay a key change in Michigan's evaluation system for teachers and school administrators is on the way to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.
The Senate took a final procedural step Tuesday to move the bill forward.
It would halt -- at least for a year -- a requirement that student growth and assessment data be given greater weight in educators' year-end performance evaluations. Such information now accounts for 25% of an evaluation but is scheduled to rise to 40% this academic year under a 2015 law.
Under the legislation, the change would be delayed until the 2019-20 school year.
Critics have said basing 40% of a teacher's evaluation on standardized testing is flawed.
AP-WF-04-30-19 1552GMT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.