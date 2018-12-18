The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has narrowly approved a bill to evaluate public schools with letter grades.
The legislation cleared the Senate 21-17 Tuesday night, in the final days of a lame-duck session. The measure eked through the House last week and will go to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature following a procedural step.
The state Department of Education would be tasked with giving each public school an A, B, C, D or F in five categories by September 2019 and each year after. Schools would not be given a cumulative letter grade.
